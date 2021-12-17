Short Interest in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Declines By 57.6%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 299,400 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the November 15th total of 706,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ReTo Eco-Solutions stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. 176,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,122. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.10. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions by 126.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 64,405 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions by 217.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 211,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 144,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions by 23.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 598,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 111,905 shares in the last quarter. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of construction materials. It provides consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological environments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Machinery & Equipment, Construction Materials, Municipal Constructions, and Technological Consulting & Other Services.

