Short Interest in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Increases By 45.5%

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 536,200 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the November 15th total of 368,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 931,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of SMTS stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.89.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Sierra Metals’s payout ratio is 33.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Metals in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Metals by 82.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMTS. CIBC downgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

