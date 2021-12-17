Short Interest in TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Expands By 85.0%

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,100 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the November 15th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,319,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TSPG stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. TGI Solar Power Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

About TGI Solar Power Group

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc is a holding company. It intends to provide project management consulting, develop custom tools software and a line of electric vehicles. The firm’s services include project management, strategic alliances, IT services, international business, and software and app development.

