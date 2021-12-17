Short Interest in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Increases By 68.3%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, a growth of 68.3% from the November 15th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THTX. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THTX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.26. 1,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,764. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $310.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.59. Theratechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 39.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

