Short Interest in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Grows By 105.9%

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

YTPG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,115. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,535,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,608,000 after purchasing an additional 34,957 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,438,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,560,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,359,000 after purchasing an additional 66,258 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,929,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,575,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

