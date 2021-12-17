Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.22

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.22 and traded as low as C$20.43. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at C$20.47, with a volume of 52,687 shares traded.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$770.80 million and a P/E ratio of -7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.22.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($1.12) by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$103.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

