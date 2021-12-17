Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,196 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 237.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $224.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.33. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

