Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 155,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $218.33 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $189.60 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.95.

