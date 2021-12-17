Sigma Planning Corp Has $38.17 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $38,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,137,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.36 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.39 and a 200-day moving average of $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.