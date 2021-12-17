Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $11,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 87,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,804,000 after acquiring an additional 200,588 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB opened at $50.47 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $51.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

