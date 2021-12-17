Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,454 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.23% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $14,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $13,364,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,160,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,750,000 after acquiring an additional 346,403 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,782,000 after acquiring an additional 453,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $51.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average of $49.11. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $52.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

