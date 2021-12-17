Sigma Planning Corp Sells 14,247 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,247 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $168.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

