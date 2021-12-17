SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Stock Price Down 6%

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) shares were down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 77.41 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 79.40 ($1.05). Approximately 7,603,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 932% from the average daily volume of 736,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.50 ($1.12).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.78) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.65) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.78) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get SigmaRoc alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of £535.85 million and a PE ratio of 26.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 92.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 96.12.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.