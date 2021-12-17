SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 33,959 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 83,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

