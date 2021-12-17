SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,747,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,096,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $160.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $118.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $474.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.