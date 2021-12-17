SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,125 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,744 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,405,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,552,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

NYSE:MS opened at $100.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $63.35 and a one year high of $105.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.91.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

