Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,064,271 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,558,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064,271 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 8.7% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned about 2.38% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $252,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6,405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $74.97 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.25 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

