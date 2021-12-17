Signaturefd LLC Has $5.67 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,662 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 87,792 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,855,124 shares of company stock worth $818,160,388 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $143.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.35. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

