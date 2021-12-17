Signaturefd LLC Has $7.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $106.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.62 and a 200-day moving average of $105.17. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.