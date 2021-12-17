Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $76.35 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

