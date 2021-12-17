Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,222 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

VTV opened at $146.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.89 and its 200 day moving average is $140.19. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $147.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

