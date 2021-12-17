Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Rui Feng Sells 15,000 Shares

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Rui Feng sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.54, for a total transaction of C$68,143.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,753,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,135,303.70.

Rui Feng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Rui Feng sold 20,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.68, for a total transaction of C$93,656.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.87, for a total transaction of C$175,965.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total transaction of C$202,279.00.

Shares of SVM opened at C$4.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.31 and a 12-month high of C$10.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$845.65 million and a P/E ratio of 18.57.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$73.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.3715514 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SVM shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

