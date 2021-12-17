Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Sets New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as C$4.31 and last traded at C$4.32, with a volume of 209962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.56.

Specifically, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$48,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$437,404.86. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total transaction of C$202,279.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,733,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,133,300.20. Insiders have sold a total of 176,666 shares of company stock worth $955,974 over the last 90 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, October 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.77. The stock has a market cap of C$845.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$73.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.3715514 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

