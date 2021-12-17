SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the November 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 632,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other SilverSun Technologies news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 9,900 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $52,569.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SilverSun Technologies by 395.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 107,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SilverSun Technologies stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 23,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SilverSun Technologies has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $14.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.