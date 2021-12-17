Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) Short Interest Update

Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIMP traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.40. 4,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,706. Simply has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71.

Simply (OTCMKTS:SIMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter.

Simply, Inc focuses on premium retail brands. It operates through the following two segments: OneClick retail stores and Cooltech Distribution business. The OneClick retail stores segment operates retail consumer electronics stores authorized under the Apple Premier Partner, APR (Apple Premium Reseller), and AAR Mono-Brand programs.

