SkillSoft Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:SKIL)

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SkillSoft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SkillSoft’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get SkillSoft alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SKIL. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkillSoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $9.71 on Thursday. SkillSoft has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

About SkillSoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.