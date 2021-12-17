Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 91.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,134 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $12,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,465 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,423. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.95 and a 200 day moving average of $173.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

