Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total transaction of $1,533,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 58,465 shares of company stock worth $9,410,423. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $146.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

