SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SGH. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Shares of SGH opened at $58.55 on Wednesday. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 1.01.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $2,203,628.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 618.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 11,904.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 59.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

