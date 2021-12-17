Smart Money Group LLC Buys Shares of 22,616 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,701,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 114,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,544. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.18 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.