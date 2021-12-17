Smart Money Group LLC Invests $212,000 in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $12,523,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,346,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 546,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after buying an additional 84,233 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 295,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 82,205 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 69,268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,510. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10.

