SmartMesh (SMT) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $104,279.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SmartMesh coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

