SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Gap Down to $10.94

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 10.94, but opened at 10.44. SmartRent shares last traded at 10.26, with a volume of 11,678 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 11.28.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

