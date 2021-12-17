Smartshare (SSP) Trading Down 7.1% This Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $356,404.55 and approximately $14,236.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00104228 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00011959 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Smartshare

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.