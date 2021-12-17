Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Snap traded as low as $44.86 and last traded at $45.13, with a volume of 140731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.85.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist cut their price target on Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $24,999,934.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $656,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,790,854 shares of company stock worth $109,912,811.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Snap by 7.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,103,000 after buying an additional 270,632 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at about $8,692,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 11.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 24.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

