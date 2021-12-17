Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NASDAQ:DNAA traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,793. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

