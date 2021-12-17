Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,078,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares alerts:

Shares of DNAC opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.