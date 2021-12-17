Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Trading 13.6% Higher

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC)’s stock price traded up 13.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.39. 1,787,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,429,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46.

Solar Integrated Roofing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIRC)

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides installation of solar panels and roofing for commercial and residential properties. Its projects include Desert Willows, Hacienda Heights, LTV Plaza, the Vineyards, Tuscan Hills, Willowcrest Condos. The company was founded by Dave Massey on May 01, 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, CA.

