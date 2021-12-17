Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) & Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Head to Head Survey

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) and Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Solo Brands and Clarus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solo Brands 0 1 6 0 2.86 Clarus 0 0 5 0 3.00

Solo Brands presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.12%. Clarus has a consensus price target of $33.20, suggesting a potential upside of 21.21%. Given Solo Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than Clarus.

Profitability

This table compares Solo Brands and Clarus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A Clarus 5.73% 17.30% 10.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solo Brands and Clarus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clarus $224.01 million 4.52 $5.55 million $0.58 47.22

Clarus has higher revenue and earnings than Solo Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.1% of Clarus shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Clarus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Clarus beats Solo Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands Inc. is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc. is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities. The Sierra segment produces bullets and ammunition for both rifles and pistols. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

