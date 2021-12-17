South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised South State from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.87.

SSB opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. South State has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.17.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that South State will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in South State by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,807,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,589,000 after purchasing an additional 115,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in South State by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,290,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,077,000 after purchasing an additional 118,019 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of South State by 61.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of South State by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,311,000 after acquiring an additional 357,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State by 34.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,014,000 after acquiring an additional 652,095 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

