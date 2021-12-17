South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Up 52.3% in November

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,500 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the November 15th total of 184,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of SOUHY opened at $13.76 on Friday. South32 has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOUHY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on South32 in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

