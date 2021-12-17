Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SSBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of SSBK opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Southern States Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $21.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSBK. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter worth $10,148,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $7,014,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $4,519,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $3,588,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

