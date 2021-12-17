Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Down 59.0% in November

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the November 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Spark New Zealand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

SPKKY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.24. 29,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,881. Spark New Zealand has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.