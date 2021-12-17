SparksPay (SPK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29,523.51

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $29,523.51 and $11.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000480 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3,195.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,865,530 coins and its circulating supply is 10,636,571 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

