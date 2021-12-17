Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Shares Down 10%

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY) traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 226,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,265,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.

Sparta Capital Company Profile (CVE:SAY)

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It is involved in the conversion of biomass with a focus on sequestering CO2 emissions through waste diversion and converting biomass waste into consumables, such as waste-to-energy products; and electronics recycling business that converts and remarkets old electronic components.

