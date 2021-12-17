SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Stock Price Up 0.2%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $21.11. Approximately 516,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 269,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIPX. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 520,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 158,735 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,735,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 581,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after buying an additional 88,530 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,400,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $573,000.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.