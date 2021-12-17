SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Bought by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for 1.7% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 65,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 32,993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.54. 3,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,127. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $49.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.18.

