SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $168.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.02 and a 200 day moving average of $168.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

