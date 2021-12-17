SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) Shares Sold by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAIL. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.48. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $71.43.

