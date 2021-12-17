SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Stock Position Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPIB. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,394,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,861,000 after buying an additional 1,781,911 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,166,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,135,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,376,000 after buying an additional 319,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50,927.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 149,728 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 46,673 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPIB opened at $36.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average is $36.55. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $35.93 and a 12-month high of $37.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.